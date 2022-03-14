Deputies investigating body found in Ladson Friday night

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Ladson Friday night.

Deputies responded to an area off of Highway 78 Friday evening in reference to a possible deceased person, Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Carli Drayton says.

Deputies located the body buried in an area behind 119 College Park Road, Drayton says.

The body has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.