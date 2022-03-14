SC Lottery
Deputies investigating body found in Ladson Friday night

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Ladson Friday night.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Ladson Friday night.

Deputies responded to an area off of Highway 78 Friday evening in reference to a possible deceased person, Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Carli Drayton says.

Deputies located the body buried in an area behind 119 College Park Road, Drayton says.

The body has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

