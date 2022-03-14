SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.(WVLT)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (CNN) – There was excitement in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend as Dollywood opened for a new season.

The park’s namesake was there to talk about it on Friday.

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor for the park’s season passholders, her first time back in three years. She gave a preview of what’s new at Dollywood in its 37th season.

Dollywood has a new summer festival and a new kids area at the Splash Country attraction.

Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.
Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.(WVLT)

A park official says major improvements also include more open space for better views of the train, and a more streamlined entry area for guests.

A new resort is planned by fall 2022.

Parton also highlighted a new album and book that she has just released called “Run, Rose, Run.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport

Latest News

A pro-Democratic super PAC says former President Donald Trump violated federal campaign laws by...
Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run
In a letter Monday, Democrats asked the agency’s inspector general to investigate whether the...
House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father
Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual...
Investigators arrest Hanahan man in case involving child pornography