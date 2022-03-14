Dorchester School District Two expected to name finalists for superintendent search

SC Lottery
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a week of interviews and a monthslong search, a Lowcountry school district is expected to name its finalists for superintendent.

Board members for Dorchester School District Two are expected to name several finalists for the superintendent position during a meeting Monday, bringing the district one step closer to finding its next leader.

Last week, the district’s board members held several executive sessions to interview several candidates for superintendent.

Current DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye announced in late November he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Pye has been at the head of the district with 26,000 students and 4,000 employees for over two decades.

The search for his replacement started in January, when the board finalized a contract with a firm to help in the search.

However, it’s unclear exactly how many candidates the district interviewed for the position.

Board Chair Gail Hughes has said parents can take part in meet and greets with the finalists before the board makes their final decision in the coming weeks.

Those meet and greets are expected to be held in late March.

