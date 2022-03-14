SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Frank Martin out as head coach at South Carolina

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Martin thinks he’s bounced back from the worst season of his career. He believes his Gamecocks are ready for the same thing this year. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Frank Martin is out as the head basketball coach at South Carolina after 10 seasons the school announced on Monday afternoon.

“After a thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Martin went 171-147 during his time in Columbia including going 79-99 in SEC play. His best year came in 2016-17 when he led the school to their only Final Four appearance.

The Gamecocks finished this season with an 18-13 record, 9-9 during SEC regular season play. Carolina tied for fifth in the SEC standings and was the 7th seed in the recently concluded SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla.

His 10 years is the 3rd longest tenure in school history according to the school behind only Frank McGuire’s 16 seasons and Frank Johnson’s 14.5 years

“Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships,” said Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base and we provide our student-athletes an outstanding experience at the University of South Carolina. We will hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion, and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport

Latest News

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays fall in series finale in Atlanta
Clemson baseball
Northeastern tops No. 18 Clemson 5-3
VIDEO: Late push in final frames not enough for CSU baseball
VIDEO: Late push in final frames not enough for CSU baseball
VIDEO: The Citadel scores 10 runs in the 5th in win over Siena
VIDEO: The Citadel scores 10 runs in the 5th in win over Siena