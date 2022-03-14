SC Lottery
Investigators arrest Hanahan man in case involving child pornography

Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual...
Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.(Hanahan Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Hanahan Police Department say they have arrested a man in a case involving child pornography.

Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On March 9, Hanahan police along with members from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a home on Chaucer Drive.

“The search warrant was pursuant to an on-going investigation into a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child pornography,” Hanahan police officials said.

As a result of the investigation, authorities say Gunther was arrested and charged, and there is the potential for additional charges as the investigation continues.

“The Hanahan Police Department, along with our state, local, and federal partners, are committed to ensuring the safety of our children,” Hanahan police said in a statement.

