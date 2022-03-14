SC Lottery
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say

A suspect was arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child Saturday, March 12, according to a spokeswoman with EBRSO.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child, according to sheriff’s officials in Louisiana.

Chad Blackard was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. He faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.

Arrest records show deputies were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WAFB reports.

After investigating, authorities learned Smith was hit by a bullet while inside of a car. Blackard was sitting behind the victim when he allegedly fired a single round from his semi-automatic handgun, hitting her in the back.

Smith, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was taken to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child later died.

After questioning, deputies learned Blackard was allegedly “playing with the handgun” when it discharged. Blackard told deputies when he tried to reposition the gun, it “went off.”

According to EBRSO, Blackard later stated he squeezed the trigger while readjusting the weapon.

