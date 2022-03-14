Non-profit to help Summerville residents in need of home improvement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council recently voted to allocate $225,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Lowcountry nonprofit, Operation Home.

The non-profit focuses on critical repairs for low-income households to make sure they can continue to safely live in their homes.

Families who are 50% or below the median federal income guidelines can apply if their home needs repairs.

They focus on families that have kids, senior citizens, or individuals with disabilities living in the home.

They provide services like building wheelchair accessible ramps, roof and floor replacements, and bathroom safety upgrades.

Operation Home says the application process is quite simple. First, the application will open March 21. Then all a person must do is call Operation Home to request a phone screening.

Once they select their clients, they will get started as soon as possible.

Operation Home Executive Director Miriam Langley says the phone screening is meant to ensure that a family meets all the necessary requirements.

“We have to establish home ownership, we have to establish exactly where they live in the town of Summerville and then ask questions that lead us to know their income and then we can move forward with what type of repair they need in the home,” Langley said.

Operation Home says the best way to contact them is by calling (843) 212-8936.

