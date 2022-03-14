SC Lottery
Proposed changes to Ralph H. Johnson VA system would add 2nd medical center

Under the proposed changes, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System would add a second medical facility in Summerville making them a dual hospital system.(Source: Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending changes for veteran care in the Lowcountry, including adding a second medical center.

The agency presented a report recommending changes to its Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission to help serve veterans in the Charleston area.

The changes include expansions and new facilities to be included in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

If approved, the health care system would add a second medical center located in Summerville making the medical system a dual hospital system. A new bed tower would also be added to the existing downtown Charleston facility.

In addition to the new medical center, the agency would also add a 95-bed standalone nursing home and a 60-bed in-patient mental health domiciliary in Summerville.

Outside of the tri-county area, the agency says other proposed changes would include a new clinic in Georgetown.

Officials say the proposed changes would also close the Charleston City Hall Lane and Trident sites and relocate those services to the proposed Summerville VA Medical Center.

The Goose Creek clinic would also be closed and those services would be moved to the North Charleston outpatient clinic and the proposed Summerville medical center.

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

