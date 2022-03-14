SC Lottery
Average SC gas price sits at $4.04

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed the average price for a...
GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed the average price for a gallon of gas at $4.04 Monday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina remained unchanged last week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed the average price for a gallon of gas at $4.04 Monday morning. That’s 78.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.43 higher than one year ago.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, said. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.”

The cheapest price in the state as of Monday morning was $3.79 while the highest was $4.59, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $3.87 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The national average sits at $4.32 per gallon, 83.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.47 higher than a year ago.

“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely,” DeHaan said. “For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

