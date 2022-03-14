Stingrays fall in series finale in Atlanta

DULUTH, GA – The South Carolina Stingrays (18-33-6-0) fell by a final score of 3-1 to the Atlanta Gladiators (35-18-3-1) in the season series finale at Gas South Arena on Sunday.

Atlanta broke through late in the opening period on their first power play chance of the afternoon. Tim Davison fired a shot from the blue line past a screened Hunter Shepard for the 1-0 lead on his 7th goal of the season.

Ryan Dmowski evened the score midway through the middle stanza, scoring his 16th tally of the year. Andrew Cherniwchan fired a pass down the ice and Dmowski turned on the jets to split the defenders and flipped a backhanded shot past Joe Murdaca for the equalizer.

The Gladiators regained their lead with under 30 seconds remaining in the second period. Gabe Guertler lost his footing but was able to sweep a feed from Derek Nesbitt through the five-hole of Shepard for the 2-1 advantage.

Eric Neiley iced the game for Atlanta with 23 seconds left in regulation as he shot a centered pass from Hugo Roy into an empty net.The Stingrays return home this Wednesday, March 16, at 7:05 p.m. as the team hosts the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the final time this season at the North Charleston Coliseum.

