SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville allocating funds to provide home repairs for low-income residents

Summerville Town Council voted Thursday to send $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to...
Summerville Town Council voted Thursday to send $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to non-profit Operation Home.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville has voted to allocate federal funding towards home repairs for low-income residents.

Summerville Town Council voted Thursday to send $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to non-profit Operation Home.

Officials say the funds will go toward home repairs and weatherization to improve the energy efficiency of homes for health and safety.

Services considered for funding include repairs to roofs and flooring, bathroom modifications for individuals with disabilities, wheelchair ramps and safety repairs to plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems.

Operation Home will begin accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis on March 21 and provide services until funding is gone.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must own their home, live within the Summerville municipal limits and have a total household income no greater than 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for their family size.

Officials say applicants must first complete a phone screening through Operation Home to determine eligibility. Interested residents can reach Operation Home at 843-212-8936 for more information and to begin the screening process.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
20-year-old dead after shooting, USCPD and CPD investigating

Latest News

The town of Moncks Corner is hosting a blood drive Monday. It will be at the Moncks Corner...
Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies
Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Moncks Corner Monday morning.
Crews respond to structure fire in Moncks Corner
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston culinary social media club donating to Ukraine