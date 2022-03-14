Summerville allocating funds to provide home repairs for low-income residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville has voted to allocate federal funding towards home repairs for low-income residents.

Summerville Town Council voted Thursday to send $225,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to non-profit Operation Home.

Officials say the funds will go toward home repairs and weatherization to improve the energy efficiency of homes for health and safety.

Services considered for funding include repairs to roofs and flooring, bathroom modifications for individuals with disabilities, wheelchair ramps and safety repairs to plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems.

Operation Home will begin accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis on March 21 and provide services until funding is gone.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must own their home, live within the Summerville municipal limits and have a total household income no greater than 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for their family size.

Officials say applicants must first complete a phone screening through Operation Home to determine eligibility. Interested residents can reach Operation Home at 843-212-8936 for more information and to begin the screening process.

