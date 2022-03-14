Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old wanted for a double murder in Sangaree was captured by US Marshals at a hotel in Florida.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect from Ladson who faces two charges of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will be charged as an adult.

His charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency call from the staff at the Brighton Park Emergency Room in Summerville in reference to a possible shooting victim.

When deputies arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One victim was pronounced deceased at the Brighton Park Emergency Room,” the sheriff’s office said. “The other victim was transported to Trident Medical Center, where he died the next morning.”

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 15-year-old Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, of Summerville, and 18-year-old Kenyon Johnson, of Goose Creek.

The suspect was arrested by the United States Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

“He was at the Port Orlando Resort, in his hotel room,” BCSO officials said. “He is currently awaiting an extradition hearing from Florida.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.