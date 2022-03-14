SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room

By Ray Rivera
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old wanted for a double murder in Sangaree was captured by US Marshals at a hotel in Florida.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect from Ladson who faces two charges of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He will be charged as an adult.

His charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency call from the staff at the Brighton Park Emergency Room in Summerville in reference to a possible shooting victim.

When deputies arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One victim was pronounced deceased at the Brighton Park Emergency Room,” the sheriff’s office said. “The other victim was transported to Trident Medical Center, where he died the next morning.”

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 15-year-old Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, of Summerville, and 18-year-old Kenyon Johnson, of Goose Creek.

The suspect was arrested by the United States Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

“He was at the Port Orlando Resort, in his hotel room,” BCSO officials said. “He is currently awaiting an extradition hearing from Florida.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport

Latest News

Sheriff Duane Lewis said investigators are looking for 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who has...
Deputies searching for woman on murder charge after body found
The town of Moncks Corner is hosting a blood drive Monday. It will be at the Moncks Corner...
Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies
The non-profit focuses on critical repairs for low-income households to make sure they can...
Non-profit to help Summerville residents in need of home improvement
The investigation began when the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an area off of...
Coroner’s office identifies body of homicide victim found in Ladson area