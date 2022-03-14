SC Lottery
Warming up with a chance of rain this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last week of Winter will start out chilly but end with much milder weather. High pressure overhead has brought sunny and cold weather over the last 24 to 36 hours. This high will slide off to the east which will allow the wind to turn southerly again bringing in warmer air and the return of moisture. A dry Monday is expected with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. It won’t be nearly as cold tonight with lows in the 40s. Clouds will start to increase tomorrow with a small chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. A better rain chance will head our way with an area of low pressure on Wednesday. This low should clear the area by Thursday morning leading to a drier day for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will be near 70 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. Warmer air will move in for the conclusion of the work week with highs in the upper 70s on Friday. We’ll watch a quick moving disturbance Friday night that may bring a few showers to the area. It looks like the weekend should be mainly dry with highs in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Shower Possible Late. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 74.

