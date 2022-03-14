SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONDURANT, Iowa (KCCI) - An employee at an Iowa assisted living facility has been charged in the death of a 77-year-old woman who was found outside the facility in subzero temperatures.

Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in the death of 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart. She is an employee at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing, an assisted living facility for people with dementia in Bondurant, Iowa.

Stewart, who was staying at the facility, was found outside in subzero temperatures Jan. 21 and later died at the hospital. The low temperature that morning was minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Stewart died of hypothermia.

Authorities considered Stewart’s death “suspicious” in January, as first reported by KCCI.

According to reports from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Courtyard Estates was fined $1,500 in summer 2020 for not having a policy or procedure for their alarm system. Assisted living programs for people with dementia are required to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

The facility was later found to be compliant in a 2021 report.

Iowa DIA conducted an investigation shortly after Stewart’s death, the results of which have not been released.

Forkpa is being held at the Polk County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump began the night speaking on the current situation with Ukraine, in part claiming that...
Former President Trump speaks at South Carolina rally, criticizes Biden and praises SC governor
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina says they were involved in a short car chase...
Summerville bank robbery suspect dies in car chase, police say
Deputies responded to 166 Clayton Lane at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies: 18 people arrested in connection to cockfighting in Dorchester County
A reporter from Live 5 was on the scene and able to take a photo of the incident around noon.
Plane flips onto another plane at Charleston airport
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
20-year-old dead after shooting, USCPD and CPD investigating

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
The town of Moncks Corner is hosting a blood drive Monday. It will be at the Moncks Corner...
Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Red Cross resumes testing donations for antibodies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Animal shelter set up at Poland-Ukraine border