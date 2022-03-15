More than 100 roosters euthanized, 32 people cited after deputies find cockfighting arena

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say more than 30 people have been citied and 125 roosters were euthanized after deputies found a cockfighting arena behind a home in the Ridgeville area.

The sheriff’s office released more information on the March 12 incident regarding cockfighting at a home on Clayton Lane. Initially, investigators said 18 people were charged, but on Tuesday afternoon they updated the number of people charged to 32.

A report states that at the time of the investigation, two people escaped into the woods, and one of those people has been identified with charges pending.

Authorities say only one of the 32 people charged, identified as Roy Limehouse, is from Dorchester County and is a resident of the home where the incident took place.

The sheriff’s office says all other suspects arrested were from other parts of the state.

“This is an ongoing investigation as we investigate the possibility of additional charges against all those who had a part in the event,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigation begins with anonymous caller regarding cockfighting at home

The investigation began when operators received an anonymous call regarding cockfighting at a home on Clayton Lane, and that the incident was taking place at the rear of the home where there were many cars parked.

When deputies arrived at the location they found roosters at the entrance of the home, as well as around the property. Deputies reported seeing numerous cars and saw a crowd with suspects in an arena-type setting watching roosters fight.

A report states the property owner, identified as Limehouse, approached the deputies and said, “They wasn’t doing anything, just having fun.”

The responding deputies said they ordered all the suspects to remain on scene, however two suspects fled from the scene.

Investigators reported that while searching the immediate area of the arena, the deputies located dead and partially living roosters in a barrel.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple suspects had cages with roosters in their vehicles along with steroids and other paraphernalia associated with cockfighting.

The incident report states that 125 roosters were euthanized.

Members of animal control collected the carcasses of the dead roosters and are dealing with the live roosters confiscated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.