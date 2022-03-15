SC Lottery
Coroner: Murder victim buried in shallow grave died from sharp, blunt trauma

Deputies announced on Monday night that 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla was arrested in...
Deputies announced on Monday night that 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla was arrested in connection with the discovery on a charge of murder.
By Ray Rivera
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a murder victim who was buried in a shallow grave in Ladson died from trauma to the head and neck.

Chief Deputy Darnell D. Harwell said on Tuesday afternoon that the cause of death of Jonathan Michael Jones was blunt and sharp trauma to the head, neck and back.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old victim from Walterboro was located in an area behind the 100 block of College Park Road.

Deputies announced on Monday night that 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla was arrested in connection with the discovery of the body on a charge of murder.

She was captured six hours after the sheriff’s office announced they were looking for her at a Summerville hotel.

The investigation began on Friday evening when deputies responded to an area off of Highway 78 in reference to a possible deceased person. Once deputies arrived on scene, they were able to discover the body that was buried in an area behind College Park Road, according to investigators.

