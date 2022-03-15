SC Lottery
Crews recover container that crushed Charleston police cruiser

Emergency crews have recovered an empty container that crushed a Charleston police cruiser amid...
Emergency crews have recovered an empty container that crushed a Charleston police cruiser amid high winds on the Wando Bridge.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have recovered an empty container that crushed a Charleston police cruiser amid high winds on the Wando Bridge.

Crews were seen retrieving the container on Tuesday afternoon.

Last Saturday morning, a truck was passing an officer who was in his police cruiser while responding to a disabled vehicle on the Wando Bridge, Charleston Police Department officials said.

The container flew off its truck and landed on the cruiser, then slid off the cruiser and fell into the Wando River, according to police.

The officer and the truck driver were not injured in the incident.

A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck and into the vehicle. Police say the container then fell from the bridge into the Wando River(Charleston Police Department)

