CSU drops 7th straight losing to St. Mary’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball dropped its first contest on a Monday this season, falling to Saint Mary’s, 9-5, at Nielsen Field in a shortened game. The early week affair stood as the fourth game in three days for the Bucs, all four coming at home.

Saint Mary’s (14-3) laid claim to the first frames in the contest, finding runs in each of the first four innings to take control. Chris Santiago opened the scoring in the first with a double into left field with the bases loaded, scoring Christopher Campos and Nick Mistone.

The Gaels added one in the second off a Nathan Chong single, bringing Seth Nager around to score. The visitors were beneficiaries of wild pitches in the third and fourth frames, Coleman Schmidt scoring in the third and Campos scoring his second run in the fourth. Santiago again made his presence known in the fourth, taking a fast ball out to dead center for a three-run shot to put Saint Mary’s up 8-0.

Charleston Southern (8-11) would not go away, answering back in a big way in the fourth inning. Austen Izzio would record the first hit for the Bucs in the frame, launching a solo shot over the left field fence to add a spark to the CSU offense. Hayden Harris and Ajay Sczepkowski would then come around to score on a single up the middle from Ryan Waldschmidt before a Nicolas Fazzari sacrifice fly returned the Waldschmidt favor.

Saint Mary’s added an insurance run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly of its own before CSU’s answer coming in the form of a hit by pitch with the bases loaded, as Harris received the RBI on the play. Charleston Southern would load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate in the sixth and seventh, but the comeback effort fell short.

Jack Gilmore (L, 0-2) got charged with the loss for Charleston Southern, going just 1.2 innings and surrendering three earned on two hits and four walks. The Bucs bullpen was busy, as the home team used six different pitchers in the seven-inning contest. Connor Yoder had the most efficient line out of the pen, hurling 1.1 innings of no-hit ball with a walk and a strikeout.

Jackson Hulett (W, 2-0) gets credited with the win after working through 5.1 innings, giving up four earned on five hits and five strikeouts. Ryan Wiltse got the save after getting the final out for the visitors with the bases loaded, his first on the campaign.

IN THE BOX

“I appreciate the fight our players continue to show as we look for consistency in all three phases of the game. Today was a case of solid defensive w/no errors and a couple of really good plays by Fazzari and Waldy; battling offensively to get back in the game but leaving too many runners on base, and giving up 10 walks,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. When you walk 10 and your opponent walks 3 or less, your probability for success on the scoreboard is impacted greatly. I sound like a broken record, but we continue to get answers with each ‘loss’ and it’s what a loss does - allows you to learn. Now, we have to make the necessary adjustments to get back in the win column.”

UP NEXT Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will turn their focus to the Big South side of the schedule as they welcome Radford to Nielsen Field to open conference play. The weekender opens on Friday with a 5:00 p.m. first pitch before Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. first pitch. Sunday will wrap the series up with a 1:00 p.m. start.

