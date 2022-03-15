DHEC reports more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases over 7-day period

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are reporting a total of 1,496 COVID-19 cases over a 7-day period.

That data represents 986 confirmed cases and 510 probable cases over the period from March 6 to March 12.

Also during that period there were 145 confirmed deaths and 45 probable deaths. State health officials said the percent positive for the period reported is at 3.8%.

There have been a total of 1,465,739 COVID cases in the state since the pandemic began with 1,151,142 confirmed cases and 314,597 probable cases.

Total confirmed deaths are at 17,380 with 2,527 probable deaths.

There have been 15,685,430 total COVID tests in the state.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.