Done in a day: SC House sprints through $14 billion budget

The South Carolina House approved the state’s $14 billion budget in one day with little debate...
The South Carolina House approved the state’s $14 billion budget in one day with little debate over big ticket items.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House approved the state’s $14 billion budget in one day with little debate over big ticket items.

The House voted 108-7 late Monday to give the budget key approval.

They plan to return to the chamber for routine final approval Tuesday morning, sending it on to the Senate.

There was only about three hours of debate, almost on all items voted down like stricter abortion rules or not paying for a state health card that some worried could be used as a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

The budget provides $1 billion for roads and raises for all state employees and most teachers and state law enforcement officers.

