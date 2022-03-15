Fetter Health expanding school-based health care to R.B. Stall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County School District and Fetter Health Care Network to provide health care services through Lowcountry schools is expanding.

Fetter announced on Tuesday that the program, which provides a range of health care services to students, staff and families, will expand to R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston.

Fetter officials say the program started Tuesday with a focus on providing health and dental services to the school’s students. The health care provider will provide services on-site on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students at the school will have access to primary care, dental services, health screenings, immunizations, sports physicals, case management, specialist referrals and behavioral health services, officials say.

R.B. Stall joins five other schools in the district that are on Fetter’s rotating health care services. The other schools are Baptist Hill Middle High School, Deer Park Middle School, Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science, Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center and Morningside Middle School.

