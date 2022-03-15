SC Lottery
Low pressure to bring rain, storms Wednesday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of a storm system that will bring a round of showers and storms on Wednesday.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely. High 70.

THURSDAY: St. Patrick’s Day. Mostly Sunny. High 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Shower Possible Late. High 78.

SATURDAY: Slight Chance of a Shower Early. Turning Sunny. High 77.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

