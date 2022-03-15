Low pressure to bring rain, storms Wednesday!
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of a storm system that will bring a round of showers and storms on Wednesday.
TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 72.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely. High 70.
THURSDAY: St. Patrick’s Day. Mostly Sunny. High 75.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Shower Possible Late. High 78.
SATURDAY: Slight Chance of a Shower Early. Turning Sunny. High 77.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.
