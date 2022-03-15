SC Lottery
Officers make arrest in connection to February shooting in Goose Creek

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a February shooting in Goose Creek.

Daeyon Ladson was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

A warrant states officers with the Goose Creek Police Department responded to the Waters at St. James apartments on Feb. 1 in reference to a shooting.

Officers say they located a victim who had been shot in the thigh. Officers discovered multiple shell casings outside of one of the apartment buildings.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, officers say Ladson was arrested after his father was arrested during a traffic stop and Ladson came to drive his vehicle to prevent it from being towed.

After running a check to make sure Ladson was a valid driver, officers say they were told of the active warrants and Ladson was taken into custody.

Ladson was being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

