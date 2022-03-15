Officers make arrest in connection to February shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a February shooting in Goose Creek.

Daeyon Ladson was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

A warrant states officers with the Goose Creek Police Department responded to the Waters at St. James apartments on Feb. 1 in reference to a shooting.

Officers say they located a victim who had been shot in the thigh. Officers discovered multiple shell casings outside of one of the apartment buildings.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, officers say Ladson was arrested after his father was arrested during a traffic stop and Ladson came to drive his vehicle to prevent it from being towed.

After running a check to make sure Ladson was a valid driver, officers say they were told of the active warrants and Ladson was taken into custody.

Ladson was being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

