SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Proposed bill might shut down food trucks for selling alcohol infused popsicles

Booze Pops sells liquor infused popsicles across the state. If this bill is passed, they and...
Booze Pops sells liquor infused popsicles across the state. If this bill is passed, they and other similar businesses will have to shut down.(Live 5 News)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina House Bill 4998 is looking to put food containing alcohol under the same alcohol beverage licensing as traditional drinks.

State representatives sponsoring the bill say they want all businesses to follow the same rules.

Booze Pops sells liquor infused popsicles across the state. If this bill is passed, they and other similar businesses will have to shut down.

The state says their other option is to get a liquor license and open a traditional store.

State Representative Spencer Wetmore said although the popsicles are categorized as food, they should be under open container laws because of the alcohol percentage.

Wetmore says the state is concerned about community safety, underage consumption, and following the law.

Booze Pops founder, Woody Norris, has 13 trucks across the state. Being mobile is their brand, and Norris says they want to keep it that way.

“We want to be regulated. We follow all state local federal laws to the T. I mean we’ve been open almost 7 years. We do everything we can to help the communities in any way we can. We ID 100%, and we have cameras in all our trucks,” said Norris.

Booze Pops says they want to have a seat at the table with the state, and they’ll fight to stay open.

If the bill passes and Booze Pops doesn’t open a brick and mortar, they will have to shut down.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
The investigation began when the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an area off of...
Coroner’s office identifies body of homicide victim found in Ladson area
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency...
Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
Frank Martin out as head coach at South Carolina

Latest News

The Charleston County School District now knows where it will spend it’s ESSER III money, but...
Charleston County schools lays out next steps to spend money from COVID relief programs
Deputies announced on Monday night that 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla was arrested in...
Coroner: Murder victim buried in shallow grave died from sharp, blunt trauma
Emergency crews have recovered an empty container that crushed a Charleston police cruiser amid...
Crews recover container that crushed Charleston police cruiser
Authorities say a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a February shooting in...
Officers make arrest in connection to February shooting in Goose Creek