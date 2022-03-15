Proposed bill might shut down food trucks for selling alcohol infused popsicles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina House Bill 4998 is looking to put food containing alcohol under the same alcohol beverage licensing as traditional drinks.

State representatives sponsoring the bill say they want all businesses to follow the same rules.

Booze Pops sells liquor infused popsicles across the state. If this bill is passed, they and other similar businesses will have to shut down.

The state says their other option is to get a liquor license and open a traditional store.

State Representative Spencer Wetmore said although the popsicles are categorized as food, they should be under open container laws because of the alcohol percentage.

Wetmore says the state is concerned about community safety, underage consumption, and following the law.

Booze Pops founder, Woody Norris, has 13 trucks across the state. Being mobile is their brand, and Norris says they want to keep it that way.

“We want to be regulated. We follow all state local federal laws to the T. I mean we’ve been open almost 7 years. We do everything we can to help the communities in any way we can. We ID 100%, and we have cameras in all our trucks,” said Norris.

Booze Pops says they want to have a seat at the table with the state, and they’ll fight to stay open.

If the bill passes and Booze Pops doesn’t open a brick and mortar, they will have to shut down.

