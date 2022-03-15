SC Lottery
SC House Speaker Lucas not seeking re-election

House Speaker Jay Lucas announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election in November.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Speaker of the House Jay Lucas announced he would not be seeking re-election in November.

Lucas made the announcement in the House Chamber Tuesday morning.

“I will hope that each of you believes I have been a worthy servant of this chamber,” Lucas said.

The Republican representative has served in the House since 1999 and was elected Speaker in 2014.

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released a statement on Tuesday thanking Lucas for his years of service.

“We want to sincerely thank Speaker Lucas for his years of service and commitment to our conservative causes,” McKissick said. “Over the years, we’ve worked together on building our Party, securing the integrity of our elections, and strengthening the Republican cause across our state. We’ll miss his leadership, but wish him well in his retirement.”

