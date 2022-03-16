SC Lottery
Art installation highlighting conservation to be unveiled at Kiawah Island shopping center

By Katie Kamin
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture is coming to Kiawah Island, and the artist is hoping her art will inspire others to waste less plastic.

Freshfields Village has partnered with the Kiawah Conservancy to bring a temporary art installation by Aurora Robson, and the unveiling will be held March 16.

Instead of pushing away plastic material that’s persisting in our environment, Robson says she decided to reuse that plastic for art and shift the downward spiral of waste into an upward one.

Robson’s three-part sculpture is called “Troika” and will be on display at the Lakeside Park in the Freshfields Village.

The sculpture has three blue and white spires emerging from the ground, which reflects the message of shifting waste into an upward spiral of innovation and hope, Robson says.

The spires are made from welded industrial plastic debris, including old barrels and bins that were taken from the waste stream.

Robson says she wants her art to encourage people to look at their plastic footprint and inspire them to reuse plastic when they can. She expects other artists to engage in this “future-friendly” type of art.

“It’s sort of like an interesting creative muscle that I think is really fun and exciting,” Robson says. “It’s a whole new way of working, so I think the water is getting more and more inviting to people.”

The unveiling and artist reception will take place at the Lakeside Dock from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troika will be on display until the end of April.

