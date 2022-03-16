SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Biden to sign renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence. (CNN, POOL, MAXAR)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The president is expected to offer remarks during the signing ceremony in the White House’s East Room, where he will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marcia Fudge.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say more than 30 people have been...
More than 100 roosters euthanized, 32 people cited after deputies find cockfighting arena

Latest News

Even a mild brain injury or concussion can be serious, but researchers say a blood test can...
New test may help diagnose severe brain injuries
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses United States Congress. (Source: POOL, HOUSE RECORDING...
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
21 states file support for South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law