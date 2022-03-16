SC Lottery
Braves sign former Charleston Southern ace Tyler Thornburg

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Braves announced they’ve signed relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg to a 1-year contract worth $900,000 on Wednesday.

Thornburg, 33, is coming off Tommy John surgery which caused him to miss the entire 2021 season.

He’s pitched in 8 major league seasons for Milwaukee, Boston and Cincinnati. For his career, he’s 16-9 with 13 saves. His best season came in 2016 when he went 8-5 with 13 saves and a 2.15 ERA.

Thornburg pitched at CSU from 2008-2010 going 11-13 with 178 strikeouts in over 163 innings.

