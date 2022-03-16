SC Lottery
CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States.

There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that period, about two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the U.S. involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. It’s a stronger and faster-acting drug than natural opiates.

Over the past two years, the number of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids has nearly doubled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

