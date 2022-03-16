Charleston Animal Society sees 330 cases of animal cruelty since January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is calling on the community to speak up for animals and support law enforcement efforts after a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases this year.

In the first 75 days of 2022, the Charleston Animal Society says they have seen more than 330 cases of animal cruelty across the state.

The society announced at a press conference that they are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and felony cruelty conviction of those responsible for shooting a dog in the face at close range and leaving her in a ditch. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case out of Adam’s Run. The dog’s injuries were so severe that she needed to be euthanized. If you have information about this case, you can call 843-743-7200 and ask the dispatcher to connect you with Deputy Sewell.

CEO & President Joe Elmore says in his fifteen years in South Carolina, he’s never seen animal cruelty numbers as high as they are so far this year.

“Working together in partnership we can only do so much. It really is up to you stepping forward to end this madness,” Elmore said.

Elmore says people need to get involved and step up to tip off law enforcement if they think someone could be mistreating animals.

“This message today is for our citizens, our animal lovers, it’s for compassionate people stepping forward to put a stop to the violence,” Elmore says.

If you suspect animal cruelty the Charleston Animal Society says to call your local animal control or 911.

The Animal Society will be holding a moment of silence for those 330 animals at their Celebrity Paws in the Park event on Saturday March 19 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. The moment of silence will be happening at 9:30 a.m. They say everything raised from that event will go towards the fight against animal cruelty.

