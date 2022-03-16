Charleston County teacher finalist for STEM Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five finalists were recently announced for the South Carolina STEM Educator of the year and one is teaching at a Charleston County school.

The SC STEM Educator of the Year Award recognizes teachers who are making a significant difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM) beyond the classroom and into the future.

Dr. Marsha Neal is a 6th grade Math and Science teacher at Deer Park Middle School in North Charleston. She has been a teacher at Deer Park for three years now and one of her colleagues nominated her for the STEM Educator of the Year because of the incredible work she’s doing with her students.

“You never know what’s gonna happen in Dr. Neal’s class,” Shanitra Deas, the Principal at Deer Park Middle, says. “Some days they are making s’mores with solar ovens. They are building animals. Last week she was carrying around a robot. So whatever it is that she can do to engage the students in the curriculum and make science and math come alive and be relatable in the real world, she does that.”

This week, that engagement is all about the animal kingdom.

“They had to pick their favorite animal that lived in the wild that’s not extinct,” Neal explains. “They had a research everything about that animal because our standards talk about reproduction, behavior, adaptations and how they survive. Now, they’re building their animal. In part three, I’m going to take their animal and I’m going to have it live in a completely different environment so they have to change all those adaptations in order to allow that animal to survive in a whole new environment.”

According to the SC Council on Competitiveness, South Carolina not only needs more STEM teachers, but they need to prepare students differently. And that’s a goal of Dr. Neal’s as she stated in her platform.

“How do teachers and administrators perceive stem education on overall academic success? Even like social studies and ELA teachers with schools that have school-wide STEM initiatives… they see that in the classroom even in all those subjects besides science and math. And only 20% of middle schools in South Carolina have a schoolwide initiative and that needs to change.”

Dr. Neal says she’s just humbled to be one of the finalists – especially representing the only Title 1 school on the list.

The 2022 STEM Educator of the Year will be awarded on Thursday during the STEM Education Day at the Capitol.

The finalists for the STEM Educator of the Year are below:

Kirstin Bullington, Next Energy Engineering Instructor, Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2), Richland Two School District

Annie Johnson, Clean Energy Technology, Honors Marine Science, & AP Environmental Science, Academy for the Arts, Science, & Technology, Horry County Schools

Dr. Marsha Neal, 6th-grade Math and Science Teacher, Deer Park Middle School, Charleston County School District

Dr. Nicole Yemothy, PLTW Gateway Teacher, R. H. Gettys Middle School, Pickens County School District

Ashley Blackwelder, STEAM Coordinator, Spartanburg 6 School District

For more information on the SC STEM Educator of the Year, visit the Council website www.scstemeducator.com.

