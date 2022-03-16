SC Lottery
Charleston Small Business Expo offers wealth of resources for small businesses

Women and minority-owned businesses in the tri-county are encouraged to attend .
Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of...
Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo. The free event is open to businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. It takes place Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street.

Officials with the city will outline valuable information that will be made available during the expo. Women and minority-owned businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the event.

The annual event provides an opportunity for small business owners to meet with community organizations and municipal partners to discuss their services, contractual needs and available business opportunities, according to the city of Charleston’s Business Services Division.

This year’s Expo will feature:

• 30+ exhibitors

• Presentations on procurement and contracting opportunities with the City of Charleston, the City of North Charleston and Charleston County

• Mayor’s Small Business Roundtable with Mayor John J. Tecklenburg and local business owners

• Small Business Workshops, including: Meet the Lenders, Small Business Legal Basics & How to Write a Business Plan

Live 5′s Ann McGill will serve as moderator for the mayor’s roundtable discussion from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo is free to all small businesses in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, but they must register. Women and minority-owned businesses are encouraged to attend. To register, click here.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

