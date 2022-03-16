SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

College’s golf teams involved in bus crash with multiple fatalities in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night with a Ford 5-150.

KOSA has confirmed that there are multiple fatalities in the crash near Andrews, Texas. Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a Ford 5-150 happened Thursday. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency...
Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting

Latest News

More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas.
Officer discusses fatal bus crash in Texas
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a standoff in the...
Deputies respond to barricaded person near Awendaw
A one-of-a-kind sculpture is coming to Kiawah Island, and the artist is hoping her art will...
Art installation highlighting conservation to be unveiled at Kiawah Island shopping center