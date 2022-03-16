Cougars Take Down Second-Ranked Longhorns, 8-4

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Junior JT Marr set the tone with a first-inning grand slam and Reed Parris, Ty Good and William Privette shut the door with five shutout innings out of the bullpen to lead the College of Charleston to an 8-4 win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 8, Texas 4

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (10-7), Texas (13-5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring in emphatic fashion in the bottom of the first plating five runs on a Marr’s grand slam followed by a solo shot from Donald Hansis.

An RBI fielder’s choice from Trotter Harlan in the second extended the advantage to 6-0.

Texas got on the board in the third plating three runs on RBI singles from Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly to cut the lead to 6-3.

The Longhorns would trim the deficit further in the fourth on a solo shot by Trey Faltine.

Charleston answered with an RBI single from Preston Hall in the fifth and a run scoring triple by Sam Cochrane in the sixth to push the margin to four at 8-4.

Hansis made perhaps the play of the game in the sixth making a running catch at the track in left before firing a bullet to Harlan to start a 7-6-3 inning-ending double play.