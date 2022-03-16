SC Lottery
Cougars Take Down Second-Ranked Longhorns, 8-4

The College of Charleston earned an 8-4 win over 2nd ranked Texas on Tuesday(CofC Athletics)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Junior JT Marr set the tone with a first-inning grand slam and Reed Parris, Ty Good and William Privette shut the door with five shutout innings out of the bullpen to lead the College of Charleston to an 8-4 win over No. 2 Texas on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 8, Texas 4

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (10-7), Texas (13-5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars opened the scoring in emphatic fashion in the bottom of the first plating five runs on a Marr’s grand slam followed by a solo shot from Donald Hansis.
  • An RBI fielder’s choice from Trotter Harlan in the second extended the advantage to 6-0.
  • Texas got on the board in the third plating three runs on RBI singles from Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly to cut the lead to 6-3.
  • The Longhorns would trim the deficit further in the fourth on a solo shot by Trey Faltine.
  • Charleston answered with an RBI single from Preston Hall in the fifth and a run scoring triple by Sam Cochrane in the sixth to push the margin to four at 8-4.
  • Hansis made perhaps the play of the game in the sixth making a running catch at the track in left before firing a bullet to Harlan to start a 7-6-3 inning-ending double play.
  • Privette delivered in the clutch in back-to-back innings leaving the bases loaded to close out the win.

KEY COUGARS

  • Marr made his only hit of the night count with a first inning opposite field grand slam – the Cougars’ first of the season.
  • Joseph Mershon paced the College with a three-hit night finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
  • Hansis mashed his second home run of the season to cap a five-run first.
  • Cam Dean and Cochrane each went 2-for-4 with an extra base hit.
  • It was an unconventional bullpen day for Friday starter Ty Good who came in and struck out the side in the seventh.
  • Parris spun two shutout innings to earn his second win of the season.
  • Privette pitched the final two frames fanning five to slam the door.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Marr has reached base in all 17 games he has played in as a Cougar.
  • Harlan drew his team- and league-leading 19th walk of the season entering the night tied for second in the nation.
  • The win is the Cougars’ highest-ranked victory since a 6-5 defeat of No. 2 South Carolina on March 29, 2016.
  • Charleston finished the night 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position while limiting Texas to two hits in 12 opportunities.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will wrap up their nine-game homestand with a three-game weekend series against East Carolina beginning on Friday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. from Patriots Point.

