Deputies investigating after missing man’s remains found on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information after the remains of a missing man were found on St. Helena Island.

Authorities say remains found earlier this year have been identified as 67-year-old Michael Hatfield, who was reported missing on St. Helena in 2017. Hatfield’s remains were found on Jan. 5, 2022, in a wooded area off Dulamo Rd., St. Helena Island.

“Hatfield was last seen at his Creek House Ln., St. Helena home on November 26, 2017,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, Hatfield’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

“Although Michael Hatfield’s remains have been identified, the Sheriff’s Office continues to search for answers in his death,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone who has information on this case is encouraged to Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.