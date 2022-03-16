Deputies respond to barricaded person near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a standoff in the Awendaw area.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says the situation began as a domestic disturbance at a home on Chandler Road near Highway 17.

Knapp says a woman called 911 around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A man reportedly fired a shot, but no one was injured, authorities say.

Deputies say they were able to get other people out of the home, but they believe the man is still inside and they are attempting to contact him.

Knapp says the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiations teams have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.