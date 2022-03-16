Deputies seek information after dog found shot in the face, rear legs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a dog was found shot in the face and her rear legs.

Earlier this week, deputies found the dog in a ditch at Highway 174 and Washington Lane in the Hollywood area.

Authorities say the dog had suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was taken to the Charleston Animal Society where the animal was euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the investigator, Deputy Sewell of the Animal Control Unit.

Investigation begins with report of dog shot

On Monday afternoon, a deputy responded to Highway 174 for a dog in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head. The deputy reported finding a dog in the ditch with extensive injuries to the right side of her face.

A report states that the wound appeared to be the result of a close range gunshot, and that the wound did not appear fresh. At the time, authorities said the dog was alert and was attempting to stand up in the ditch.

The deputy said he used a catch pole around the dog’s neck and gently lifted it up, and the dog was able to stand up but was “very unstable” on its feet. In addition, the dog was not putting any pressure on one of its rear legs which was caked with dirt and leaves.

The dog was transported to the Charleston Animal Society where it was discovered that there appeared to be a bullet wound on each back leg. The report states that the wounds appeared to be from a small caliber weapon.

Microchip identifies dog

A microchip found in the dog revealed that it was an altered female trainer, American Staffordshire mix named “Bee” who had been adopted from the Charleston Animal Society.

CAS records show that the Bee weighed 49.8 pounds on Feb. 23 and weighed 35 pounds on March 14. Authorities reported that radiographs showed multiple birdshot rounds near the eye of the dog, as well as a rear broken leg, and a suspected exit wound on the neck.

Investigators said the large wound to the dog’s face was estimated to be 5 to 7 days old.

The incident report states due to the extensive wounds, poor recovery prognosis, and risk of sepsis, authorities chose to euthanize the dog.

