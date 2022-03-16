SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies seek information after dog found shot in the face, rear legs

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a dog was found shot in the...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a dog was found shot in the face and its rear legs.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a dog was found shot in the face and her rear legs.

Earlier this week, deputies found the dog in a ditch at Highway 174 and Washington Lane in the Hollywood area.

Authorities say the dog had suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was taken to the Charleston Animal Society where the animal was euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the investigator, Deputy Sewell of the Animal Control Unit.

Investigation begins with report of dog shot

On Monday afternoon, a deputy responded to Highway 174 for a dog in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head. The deputy reported finding a dog in the ditch with extensive injuries to the right side of her face.

A report states that the wound appeared to be the result of a close range gunshot, and that the wound did not appear fresh. At the time, authorities said the dog was alert and was attempting to stand up in the ditch.

The deputy said he used a catch pole around the dog’s neck and gently lifted it up, and the dog was able to stand up but was “very unstable” on its feet. In addition, the dog was not putting any pressure on one of its rear legs which was caked with dirt and leaves.

The dog was transported to the Charleston Animal Society where it was discovered that there appeared to be a bullet wound on each back leg. The report states that the wounds appeared to be from a small caliber weapon.

Microchip identifies dog

A microchip found in the dog revealed that it was an altered female trainer, American Staffordshire mix named “Bee” who had been adopted from the Charleston Animal Society.

CAS records show that the Bee weighed 49.8 pounds on Feb. 23 and weighed 35 pounds on March 14. Authorities reported that radiographs showed multiple birdshot rounds near the eye of the dog, as well as a rear broken leg, and a suspected exit wound on the neck.

Investigators said the large wound to the dog’s face was estimated to be 5 to 7 days old.

The incident report states due to the extensive wounds, poor recovery prognosis, and risk of sepsis, authorities chose to euthanize the dog.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say more than 30 people have been...
More than 100 roosters euthanized, 32 people cited after deputies find cockfighting arena

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said units are on the scene of a reported natural...
Crews working gas leak in Charleston; portion of Meeting St. closed
VIDEO: Deciding the future of a landmark on Sullivan's Island
VIDEO: Deciding the future of a landmark on Sullivan's Island
VIDEO: Crews working gas leak in Charleston; portion of Meeting St. closed
VIDEO: Crews working gas leak in Charleston; portion of Meeting St. closed
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a standoff in the...
Deputies: Suspect in custody following standoff near Awendaw