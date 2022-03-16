Crews working gas leak in Charleston; portion of Meeting St. closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said units are on the scene of a reported natural gas leak near 495 Meeting Street in the vicinity of the I-26 off ramp.

“A natural gas line was cut and emergency personnel are on scene establishing a safe perimeter - please avoid the area,” CFD officials said.

Dominion Energy has been notified and is arriving on the scene.

According to fire officials, Meeting Street is closed between Line Street and Lee Street and the I-26 exit ramp at Meeting Street is closed. The Charleston Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

“Everyone in the area has been accounted for and safely evacuated,” CFD officials said.

Dominion Energy officials say at 2 p.m. crews responded to the area of Sheppard Street and Meeting Street, where a third party-contractor doing excavation work in the area accidentally struck one of the company’s natural gas lines. Crews are on-site working to secure the line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.