Feds seeking 45 days in jail for Berkeley County woman charged in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCSC) - Federal prosecutors want a Berkeley County woman to serve 45 days in jail for her part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, according to a report by CBS News.

Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, along with her husband John Getsinger, Jr., pleaded guilty in December to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Both are expected to be sentenced in April.

When a judge asked Hargis-Getsinger why she took part, she said, “Because I was there.”

An FBI investigative report indicated that four people contacted the FBI tip line to report that the couple traveled from Hanahan to participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In one of the tips, an anonymous caller stated a video exists of the Getsingers entering the Capitol Building saying, “This is War! We’re storming the Capitol!” The pair was also captured on surveillance video spending 39 minutes inside of the Capitol.

Autoplay Caption

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger (CCDC)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.