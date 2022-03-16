SC Lottery
Gamecocks earn 12-0 win over Gardner-Webb

Head coach Mark Kingston was ejected following an exchange with the home plate umpire in the bottom of the 7th.
Head coach Mark Kingston was ejected following an exchange with the home plate umpire in the bottom of the 7th.(WIS)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team shut out Gardner-Webb, 12-0, in seven innings on Tuesday night (March 15) at Founders Park.

The trio of Aidan Hunter, Cade Austin and Michael Esposito allowed just five hits in recorded the second shutout of the season. Hunter earned the win, his third of the year, as he allowed four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Austin struck out four, allowing just one hit in two innings of relief. Esposito worked a perfect seventh with a strikeout.

The Gamecocks scored runs in each of the six innings, including a four-run fourth. Michael Braswell, Andrew Eyster, Kevin Madden and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece, while Elijah Lambros drove in three runs. Belk and Madden each homered and scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

Michael Braswell extended his hitting streak to 16 games with two hits in the win.

The game ended in seven innings after the 10-run rule was enforced. Both coaches agreed to the 10-run rule before today’s game.

Hunter now has five decisions in eight appearances this year.

Eyster has now driven in 23 runs after 16 games this season.

The pitching staff allowed just one walk in the win over the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens SEC play on Friday night (March 18) as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to face No. 7 Tennessee. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be on SEC Network Plus.

