Historic Sullivan’s Island movie theater could become home

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fort Moultrie Post Theatre is a landmark on Sullivan’s Island, and its history dates back to 1930. It’s now up for preliminary approval for its next use at a Design Review Board meeting happening Wednesday.

The applicant requested preliminary approval to conduct a historic rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of the Fort Moultrie Post Theater located at 1454 Middle Street.

The applicant says the work would be a renovation of the historic movie theater into a single-family home. The application says the goal of the renovation is to “bring back to life a building that has sat vacant for too long.”

According to a document from the U.S. Department of the Interior, it was part of the Fort Moultrie historic district, a small collection of buildings on the western end of the island.

“Having that district and having buildings like this theater, kind of gives that identity and soul to Sullivan’s Island,” says architectural historian Brittany Lavelle Tulla, who owns BVL Historic Preservation Research.

Applicant Kevan Hoertdoerfer says you don’t know exactly what you’ll find when you start working on an old historic building like this, but he says it will be a truly unique piece of architecture that will last for generations to come.

Tulla says it will take a group effort to both celebrate its history, but also transition it into something that’s relevant today.

“Honestly at the end of the day, we want these buildings to be used, but we want it to be a compromise of the old and the new.” Tulla says.

Tulla says its not uncommon to see an old movie theatre being used for something new in our area, but it is unique that it could be made into a home.

