Local experts breaks down the war in Ukraine and what it means for the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Everyone may not completely understand why the War in Ukraine is happening, which is why Live 5′s Kamri Sylve sat down with an expert to help break it all down.

Dr. Jeffrey Rogg is the assistant professor at the Citadel in the Department of Intelligence and Security Studies.

Question: What are the motives behind Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions? What is the drive behind what he’s doing?

Rogg: From Vladimir Putin’s view, he believes that the greatest tragedy to befall modern Russia was the collapse of the Soviet Union. Because of that, he’s been on intent on not just restoring the Soviet Union or even the Russian Empire but also, the pride in the power of Russia. The Soviet Union collapsed so quickly, and all of these different territories in these different states peeled off and declared independence. Russia didn’t really have any influence or power at the time to affect the result, and so, from Vladimir Putin’s perspective, this issue with Ukraine has come to a head. It’s been a long time coming to it as well. In the early 2000s when he came into power, he communicated to different American leaders that Ukraine was a red line for Russia. Now, he perceives to solve that as being in a position and perhaps also an age and time where he has to make a stand on the future of Ukraine.

Question: What would happen if the U.S. decided to use our military to help Ukraine defend itself? What could that look like for America, and at what point does U.S. support for Ukraine stop?

Rogg: U.S. support as we know it right now and as President Biden just announced is still limited to providing arms and equipment and under the table intelligence sharing of military operation and advice but not uniformed Americans in combat over Ukraine or in Ukraine. The U.S. has to pay attention to not only what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine in 2022 but also what could happen in the future in other theaters as far as how we signal our commitment and the limits of those commitments to other large states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea Wednesday to members of Congress for the U.S. to help create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies and to provide more weapons.

Rogg said 70 percent of Americans support the idea of a no-fly zone, “A no-fly zone ultimately means that we will have U.S. equipment, capabilities, planes or perhaps members of NATO who are going to be involved in seeing and interdicting what could be shooting down Russian aircrafts over Ukraine. This is different than what we see right now where we have Ukrainians using U.S. provided arms to down Russian aircrafts, Russian helicopters and Russian planes.”

Question: Could this lead to a possible World War III?

Rogg : Are we going to keep escalating in a way we hit certain pressure points for Putin? Perhaps the defense establishment in Russia that leads to increased escalation, and ultimately, what a major miscalculation by one of these countries, a major miscalculation and something that results in something like nuclear war. They know the stakes involved. Both of the leaders know the stakes involved, but this is why you have to consider it. That’s so you carefully think about the steps that you take and the limits and what you’re willing to do before they could be a possible outcome.

Question: What about a possible timeline? How long could the war last?

Rogg : The issue with wars is that you can’t predict the outcome. So, one of the things we have to think about is what is the United States willing to do over these different time periods? How could we provide for the next couple of months, next couple of years, and similarly, what are our goals? How do they change over these time periods? How do they change for as long as this goes on or the longer Ukrainian civilians continue to suffer measurably?

