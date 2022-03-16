SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say more than 30 people have been...
More than 100 roosters euthanized, 32 people cited after deputies find cockfighting arena

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden calls Russian leader Vladimir Putin ‘a war criminal’
FILE - Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, holds a replica of the...
Physicist Eugene Parker, namesake of NASA probe, dies at 94
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said units are on the scene of a reported natural...
Crews working gas leak in Charleston; portion of Meeting St. closed
A sign posted outside a church in Omaha is making people feel anything but welcome.
‘Heaven has strict immigration laws’: Church sign seen as attack on immigrants removed