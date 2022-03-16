One person injured following shooting in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one person Tuesday night.

A call for the shooting came in at 7:29 p.m. in the area of Evergreen and Cashew streets.

According to police, one male individual who was inside a home was injured by the gunfire, and the wound appears to be non-life threatening. He was transported to an area hospital.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said detectives are at the location, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.