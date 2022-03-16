SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One person injured following shooting in West Ashley

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one person Tuesday night.

A call for the shooting came in at 7:29 p.m. in the area of Evergreen and Cashew streets.

According to police, one male individual who was inside a home was injured by the gunfire, and the wound appears to be non-life threatening. He was transported to an area hospital.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said detectives are at the location, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
During the rally, Trump commented on both Mace and Rice.
SC GOP representatives react to criticisms at Trump rally
The investigation began when the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an area off of...
Coroner’s office identifies body of homicide victim found in Ladson area
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency...
Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room
Investigators arrested Kyle Christopher Gunther who was charged with multiple counts of sexual...
Investigators arrest Hanahan man in case involving child pornography

Latest News

Emergency crews have recovered an empty container that crushed a Charleston police cruiser amid...
Crews recover container that crushed Charleston police cruiser
The Charleston County School District now knows where it will spend it’s ESSER III money, but...
Charleston Co. schools lays out next steps to spend money from relief programs
Investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say more than 30 people have been...
More than 100 roosters euthanized, 32 people cited after deputies find cockfighting arena
Booze Pops sells liquor infused popsicles across the state. If this bill is passed, they and...
Proposed bill might shut down food trucks for selling alcohol infused popsicles