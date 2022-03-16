One person injured following shooting in West Ashley
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one person Tuesday night.
A call for the shooting came in at 7:29 p.m. in the area of Evergreen and Cashew streets.
According to police, one male individual who was inside a home was injured by the gunfire, and the wound appears to be non-life threatening. He was transported to an area hospital.
Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said detectives are at the location, and the investigation is ongoing.
