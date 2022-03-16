SC Lottery
Rep. Nancy Mace reacts to Ukrainian president’s address to Congress

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeal to Congress led to reactions from many U.S. lawmakers including South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

Mace said there wasn’t a dry eye in the room when Ukraine’s president pleaded for more help.

Zelenskyy also got several standing ovations from lawmakers. He asked lawmakers in attendance to pressure businesses in their home districts to stop doing business in Russia.

“If you are a company large or small doing business with Russia, we’re asking you to take a long hard look at that and put a moratorium on that so we can put greater pressure, put a chokehold on the funding resources that Putin has to continue this illegal, inhumane war crime and invasion on the Ukrainian people,” Mace said.

Watch Mace’s full remarks below.

