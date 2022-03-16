SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.(CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency...
Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room

Latest News

Crews responded to 1224 Village Creek Ln.
Crews working Mount Pleasant structure fire
Wilbur Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec, 25, 2021, to Feb. 19.
Oregon man checks forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M jackpot
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body
Marchers make their way toward the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March...
Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled