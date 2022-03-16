SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sen. Graham urges Biden Administration to support transfer of aircraft, air defense to Ukraine

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham(Gray)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - United States Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is speaking to media Wednesday about a Senate resolution urging the Biden Administration to assist the Ukrainian government.

Graham is calling on the administration to help facilitate the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine.

Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators announced the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Ann Bonilla who had an active warrant...
Deputies arrest woman on murder charge following discovery of body
Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.
Virginia officer killed in shooting at gas station identified; second victim, shooter also dead, police say
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
The suspect's charges stem from an investigation on March 2 when deputies received an emergency...
Teenager wanted for Sangaree double murder captured at Florida hotel room

Latest News

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
Crews responded to 1224 Village Creek Ln.
Crews working Mount Pleasant structure fire
Wilbur Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec, 25, 2021, to Feb. 19.
Oregon man checks forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M jackpot
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body
Marchers make their way toward the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday, March...
Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill