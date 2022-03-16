Sen. Graham urges Biden Administration to support transfer of aircraft, air defense to Ukraine
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - United States Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is speaking to media Wednesday about a Senate resolution urging the Biden Administration to assist the Ukrainian government.
Graham is calling on the administration to help facilitate the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine.
Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.