Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of rain and the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms are on the way to the Lowcountry today! An area of low pressure to our west will begin pushing eastward today bringing an increased chance of rain to go with the thunderstorm threat. Rain will continue to increase this morning with a few rumbles of thunder possible. The best chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and large hail are the biggest threats today. Isolated tornadoes are also possible but a lesser concern today. Some storms may continue into the mid to late evening hours before winding down overnight. Dry weather should arrive by Thursday morning as we kick off our St. Patrick’s Day. Expect a few morning clouds to quickly give way to sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s.

A quick moving disturbance may bring a few showers late Friday into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, warmer weather is the big story for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday and Saturday. Spring officially begins on Sunday and it should be a beautiful day. We’ll start out near 50 degrees in the morning and highs will climb into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. We’ll enjoy all sunshine on Sunday!

TODAY: Scattered Rain Likely. Afternoon/Evening Storms Possible. High 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. High 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower Late. High 79.

SATURDAY: Slight Chance of a Shower Early. Clouds to Sunshine. High 78.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

