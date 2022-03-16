‘Unwelcome distraction’: Internal email shows sheriff’s office response to Live 5 report

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Last week, Live 5 News reported on two custom made-to-order tables purchased by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

READ MORE: You Paid For It: Charleston County purchases highly customized live edge tables for $20k

Communications director Amber Allen sent out an internal email Tuesday night in response to employee’s questions to members of the command staff.

In it it reads, “this agency is doing amazing work, and stories like these can be an unwelcome distraction.”

In addition to other criticisms of the story, Live 5 is also accused of not reporting relevant information.

“What they [Live 5] didn’t run is that our agency saved thousands of dollars in furniture costs, with Sherriff Graziano choosing overwhelmingly discount pieces for her office,” a quote reads from the document obtained from the Sheriff’s Office.

The comparison between the cost of body-worn cameras and the tables comes under fire since they are funded through separate parts of the budget for CCSO.

However, it never provides a reason to staff why tables that cost the same amount as 18 body-worn cameras were purchased in the first place.

A department statement said they were chosen by Sheriff Graziano to provide a welcoming atmosphere for visitors for years to come.

The email also preemptively provided staff with the costs associated slated to be shared on another report that aired on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.