SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17A near Singleton Lane Wednesday night.

Trooper Nick Pye says a Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 17A when it was hit from behind by a Volkswagen car causing the truck to go into the other lane where it hit a Buick SUV. The Volkswagen then ran into a ditch.

A fourth car, a Ford sedan, then hit the truck, Pye says.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were both killed in the crash, Pye says. The driver and two passengers in the Ford and the driver of the Chevy were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a standoff in the...
Deputies: Suspect in custody following standoff near Awendaw
A 49-year-old woman was denied bond on charges in connection to a murder case in Ladson where...
‘I’m sorry this has happened’: Woman denied bond in Ladson murder case
The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting in West Ashley injured one...
One person injured in West Ashley shooting
For some small-business owners, there could be up to $26,000 per employee left over from...
Billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief remains for small businesses
Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, along with her husband John Getsinger, Jr., pleaded guilty in December...
Feds seeking 45 days in jail for Berkeley County woman charged in Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

There are now seven accessible car parking spots and four accessible van parking spots at the...
New upgrades completed at Isle of Palms County Park designed improve accessibility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies seek information after dog found shot in the face, rear legs
source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Animal Society sees 330 cases of animal cruelty since January
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. to spend $4.2M in federal funds for wastewater project ahead of expected development