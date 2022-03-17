2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17A near Singleton Lane Wednesday night.

Trooper Nick Pye says a Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 17A when it was hit from behind by a Volkswagen car causing the truck to go into the other lane where it hit a Buick SUV. The Volkswagen then ran into a ditch.

A fourth car, a Ford sedan, then hit the truck, Pye says.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were both killed in the crash, Pye says. The driver and two passengers in the Ford and the driver of the Chevy were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

